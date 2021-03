A close-up photo of police lights by night

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Three people were killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Thornton.

According to the Thornton Police Department, the crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of East 120th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

Multiple vehicles were involved.

An investigation is underway.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

The intersection was closed following the crash. It reopened about 7:45 a.m.