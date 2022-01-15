3 people intentionally hit by car in Adams County, police say

BERKLEY, Colo. (KDVR) – Adams County sheriff’s deputies said three people were intentionally struck by a vehicle in a suspected domestic dispute.

The incident happened outside a motel at 63rd and Federal.

The person driving the vehicle that struck those people is now in custody, police said.

All three people were taken to a hospital. Two of the victims are being treated for non-critical injuries, and the third victim is in critical but stable condition.

Police have closed West 63rd Avenue to through traffic.

This is a developing story. Details will be reported as they are received.

