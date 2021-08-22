3 people injured in Evans house fire, cause is under investigation

EVANS, Colo. (KDVR) — Three people were transported to area hospitals after being rescued from a house fire on Sunday.

Front Range Fire Rescue Chief Mike West said the call came in at 12:28 p.m. about several vehicles and a house on fire at 3208 Carson Ave. He said crews got there within five minutes of the call.

“The fire has gone from what we refer to as an offensive fire attack to a defensive fire attack because there was so much damage to the building,” West said. Thirty-five firefighters from six different agencies worked on extinguishing the blaze, which took nearly two hours.

West said the fire was taking longer to battle because firefighters had to attack from the outside since the extensive damage prevented them from an inside position.

The conditions of the injured people were unknown and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Neighbors told FOX31’s Aimee Lewis they heard popping noises when the fire started.

