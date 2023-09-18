DENVER (KDVR) — Police said three people were hurt in a shooting Monday night in City Park West.

It happened in the 1700 block of East 17th Avenue, according to the Denver Police Department. FOX31 was at the scene about 10 p.m., where police had the road blocked off at Williams Street.

Police said “a possible suspect was arrested.” The three victims were transported to the hospital.

No information was immediately released about the suspected shooter or the possible circumstances of what happened. The investigation was ongoing.