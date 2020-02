SHERIDAN, Colo.– Three people were hospitalized following a multi-family house fire on Monday night.

Denver fire officials said the fire started around 9:07 p.m. in the 3800 block of South King Street.

Three people were taken to Denver Health for possible burns, according to DFD, but the extent of their burns is not known.

Yikes, check out these flames coming from a multi-family home in Sheridan 🔥 Denver fire says 3 people went to a hospital with possible burns from this fire. The Red Cross helped displaced residents find a place to stay overnight. This fire is now out. The cause is unknown. pic.twitter.com/ON9vCuUXA6 — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) February 18, 2020

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.