AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a home Saturday night.

APD said the victims were located in a house in the 1500 block of S. Evanston Street and there is no suspect in custody. The department has its Major Crimes Homicide Unit working the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as soon as new information is received.