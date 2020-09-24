3 people arrested during Breonna Taylor protest in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) – Three people were arrested Wednesday night in Denver during arrests in response to the lack of charges against police officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death.

Taylor was killed in Louisville, Kentucky by officers executing a search warrant in March.

Nationwide protests occurred Wednesday after prosecutors said two officers who fired their weapons at Taylor, a Black woman, were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire from her boyfriend. The only charges were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into a home next to Taylor’s with people inside.

In Denver, protesters took to the streets beginning around 6 p.m. The protests remained largely peaceful, but around 9 p.m. a driver did hit one protester while driving through a crowd in the street near the state capital.

That driver stopped nearby at Colfax and Broadway and was detained, but has been released and is not facing charges, Denver police announced Thursday.

Three people involved in the protests were arrested throughout the night.

One of those arrested, 52-year-old Allan Cutler, is charged with obstruction of a street. Two others, 34-year-old Joseph Miller and 27-year-old Coy Jones, are being held for investigation of large capacity magazines prohibited.