3 pedestrians hospitalized after being struck by vehicle near Roxborough Park in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Three pedestrians were hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Douglas County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reported about 2:38 p.m. at 7673 N. Rampart Range Rd. in the Roxborough Park area.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says the pedestrians’ injuries are serious, but they are expected to survive.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is speaking with authorities.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available. FOX31 and Channel 2 have a crew on the way to the scene.