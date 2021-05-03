3 out of 4 Coloradans plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine

DENVER (KDVR) — Most Coloradans are showing favor toward the COVID-19 vaccine, as reported in the Keating-OnSight-Melanson Colorado Poll™ on Monday.

The KOM poll released its results in two parts, with part one showing Colorado voter stances on federal officials and policies. Part two measures Colorado voter stances on state issues, including the COVID-19 vaccine and pandemic.

Part two of the KOM poll shows a planned vaccine rate of 73%, with 63% of Colorado respondents having already received their first dose.

Courtesy: 2021 KOM Colorado Poll™

The KOM poll also covered Coloradan’s attitude towards Governor Jared Polis and his approach to handling the pandemic. The poll shows 58% of Colorado respondents favor Gov. Polis, and 61% of the respondents approve of Gov. Polis’ approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtesy: 2021 KOM Colorado Poll™

Another hot issue the KOM poll covered was Colorado attitudes towards an assault weapons ban. In light of the recent fatal shooting at a Boulder King Soopers, the results of this survey may be of most interest. 57% of respondents supported a ban of assault weapons while 40% oppose it. 3% remain undecided.

Courtesy: 2021 KOM Colorado Poll™

The April 2021 KOM Colorado Poll™ was founded on online interviews with 528 likely Colorado voters, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3%.