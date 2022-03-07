DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a snowy few weeks in Colorado and more snow is on the way later this week.
If you’re planning a trip to the mountains with your family, a new list has ranked eight Colorado resorts as being the most family-friendly in the United States.
The US Family Ski Index put together the list, which ranks Vail as the most family-friendly resort in the country.
Here’s the full list:
- Vail- Colorado
- Park City- Utah
- Breckenridge- Colorado
- Keystone- Colorado
- Big Sky Resort- Montana
- Sunday River- Maine
- Stratton- Vermont
- Mammoth Mountain- California
- Beaver Creek- Colorado
- Angel Fire- New Mexico
- Brian Head- Utah
- Arapahoe Basin- Colorado
- Heavenly- California
- Powder Mountain- Utah
- Wolf Creek- Colorado
- Windham Mountain- New York
- Okemo- Vermont
- Alta- Utah
- Mt. Baker- Washington
- Palisades Tahoe- California
- Northstar California Resort- California
- Crested Butte- Colorado
- Schweitzer Mountain Resort- Idaho
- Whitefish Mountain Resort- Montana
- Killington- Vermont
- Bridger Bowl- Bozeman
- Telluride- Colorado
- Bogus Basin- Idaho
- Bretton Woods- New Hampshire
- Wenatchee- Mission Ridge- Washington
The Family Vacation Guide also ranked Vail as the number two resort with the longest length of easy runs, at over 35 miles.