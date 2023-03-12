AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department said three men have been shot after an alleged dispute over a possibly stolen car.

Police responded to the shooting around 4:49 p.m. in the 14000 block of E. Montview Boulevard and told FOX31 the initial investigation determined there was “some sort of dispute over a vehicle leading up to the shooting.”

APD said one victim is in critical condition and the other two suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects, described as younger teens, ran away from the scene. Police said the suspects were wearing all black but were not located. No arrests have been made as of Sunday evening.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a breaking story. Updates will be provided as they are received.