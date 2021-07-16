3 Maven Hotel drug, gun suspects in federal custody

by: Colleen Flynn

The scene on July 9, 2021, outside the Maven Hotel at Dairy Block, where police arrested three males on illegal weapons charges. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, three men who were arrested on drug and firearm charges at the Maven Hotel a week ago have been moved to federal custody.

Richard Platt, 42, Gabriel Rodriguez, 48, and Ricardo Rodriguez, 44, were arrested on charges related to illegal possession of firearms after a tip to police revealed 16 long guns, body armor and more than 1,000 rounds of ammo in two separate hotel rooms on July 9.

Forty-three-year-old Kanoelehua Serikawa was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and had a warrant from another jurisdiction, but remains at the Denver jail.

