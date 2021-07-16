3 Maven Hotel drug, gun suspects in federal custody

The scene on July 9, 2021, outside the Maven Hotel at Dairy Block, where police arrested three males on illegal weapons charges. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, three men who were arrested on drug and firearm charges at the Maven Hotel a week ago have been moved to federal custody.

Richard Platt, 42, Gabriel Rodriguez, 48, and Ricardo Rodriguez, 44, were arrested on charges related to illegal possession of firearms after a tip to police revealed 16 long guns, body armor and more than 1,000 rounds of ammo in two separate hotel rooms on July 9.

Forty-three-year-old Kanoelehua Serikawa was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and had a warrant from another jurisdiction, but remains at the Denver jail.