DENVER (KDVR) — Three people were killed and two others injured in a rollover crash in the same area two others were killed less than 24 hours before on Sunday, the Aurora Police Department said.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Interstate 225 and East 6th Avenue, APD said.

Police said a Nissan 200Z with five people inside was traveling northbound on I-225 near East 2nd Avenue when the driver lost control and crashed into the center median causing the sports car to roll.

All five people were taken to the hospital where three later died. The other two are expected to survive, police said. According to APD, none of their ages are known.

Police are investigating the crash but believe speed was a factor.

The deadly crash occurred in the same area where a man and woman were killed the same day around 4:30 a.m.

APD said 40 people have now died in traffic-related crashes in the city so far this year.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-camera video is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).