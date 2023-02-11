CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered missing alert for three juveniles reported missing Saturday morning.

Kaylee Lamb, 13, Kylie Huston, 12, and Love Quintana, 13, were last seen in the 700 block of

Four Mile Parkway, the CBI alert said. They were last seen heading northbound toward Four Mile Ranch Golf Course around 9:45 a.m.

Lamb is described as a 4-foot-9-inch tall white girl with brown hair and brown eyes. Huston is described as a white girl who is 4 feet, 11 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. Quintana is a 5-foot-4-inch Hispanic girl with brown hair and blue eyes.

Top left: Kaylee Lamb, top right: Kylie Huston, bottom: Love Quintana (Photo credit: CBI)

According to the Cañon City Police Department, the three ran away from the Southern Peaks Regional Treatment Facility.

“Investigation revealed that one of the females mentioned meeting a male party the day prior, described as having a bald head, with tattoos on his head and hands,” the CCPD Facebook post said.

Police said the three may be attempting to go to Colorado Springs and may have been picked up by an unknown male in a white Honda sedan with a spoiler on the back. The license plate of the possible vehicle involved is not known.

If seen, please call 911 or the Cañon City Police Department at 719-792-6411 immediately.