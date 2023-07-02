DENVER (KDVR) — Five people were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash Sunday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said.

At approximately 12:31 p.m. Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a rollover crash around Picadilly Street and Hampden Avenue.

Five people were involved, three were children, Aurora PD said. The children’s ages are unknown. AFR said four patients had life-threatening injuries and one had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said all westbound traffic on Hampden was closed from Gun Club Road.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as they are received.