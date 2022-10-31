LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Nine people were injured and several were displaced following a fire at the Tiffany Square Apartments in Lakewood.

According to the West Metro Fire Rescue, crews were on scene of a large apartment fire at the Tiffany Square Apartments. The building is located at 955 Sheridan Blvd. which is south of Sloan’s Lake Park.

WMFR confirmed 32 residents from all 14 units were evacuated and displaced.

A little less than an hour later, WMFR said they had the fire under control and that nine residents were injured. Six of the nine victims were treated and released at the scene, while three were transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

WMFR said a family of three was injured and transported to a local hospital. The mother and child jumped from the second floor to escape the flames, and the father walked down the stairs.

One firefighter was treated on scene for smoke inhalation, according to WMFR.

The fire damaged 14 units, and others were damaged by smoke and water.

Photos from the scene show massive flames covering the apartment complex. WMFR said all residents will be displaced and that the Red Cross is assisting them in finding shelter.

Three people were hurt following an apartment fire that displaced all the residents that lived there. (Credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

Multiple people were injured and displaced after a large apartment fire in Lakewood. (Credit: Ruth Belay)

WMFR does not know what caused the fire and said it is still too dangerous to go into the complex and begin its investigations.