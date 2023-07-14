One person was injured in a hot air balloon crash in Erie. (Mountain View Fire Rescue)

DENVER (KDVR) — Emergency crews responded to hot air balloon crashes in Erie and Lafayette that sent three people to the hospital.

Erie hot air balloon crash

Around 7 a.m. Friday morning, Mountain View Fire Rescue was called to Weld County Road 5 and Colliers Parkway. A gust of wind came in and pushed a couple of balloon canopies over.

MVFR said that one balloon started to lift off and pulled free from its crew member’s grasp. The person fell about 10 feet and sustained minor injuries.

One person was injured in a hot air balloon crash in Erie. (Mountain View Fire Rescue) One person was injured in a hot air balloon crash in Erie. (Mountain View Fire Rescue)

A MVFR medic took the crew member to a local hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

Lafayette hot air balloon crash

Around the same time as the Erie incident, Lafayette Police received a call at 7:18 p.m. about a hot air balloon incident.

A total of five people were in the balloon including the pilot.

A hot air balloon was blown over in Lafayette due to strong winds. (KDVR)

Lafayette Police said the pilot attempted to land the hot air balloon in an open field but experienced a rough landing. Two people, an adult man and a juvenile girl were injured.

The man and girl were taken to a local hospital, but the severity of their injuries is currently unknown.