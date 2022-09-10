DENVER (KDVR) – An investigation is underway after an early morning Saturday shooting left three people injured in Denver.

The shooting happened along the eastern edge of the Barnum neighborhood on the 300 block of North Federal Boulevard.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers located three victims around 2:56 a.m. Their identities as well as the full extent of their injuries are unknown at this time, but FOX31 is working to obtain this information.

The investigation is ongoing as DPD works to identify the suspect in this shooting.

If you have any information regarding this case, please reach out to DPD by calling 720-913-6037.