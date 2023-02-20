Police are investigating a three car crash in Thornton that sent three to the hospital.

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Thornton are investigating a three-car crash that closed down 104th Avenue for an extended period of time.

According to the Thornton Police Department, officers were investigating a three-car crash on East 104th Avenue and Marion Street.

TPD said three adults were transported to a local hospital, but the status of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash was impacting traffic, both east and westbound lanes of 104th between Marion and Irma Street were shut down for at least an hour.

TPD was asking drivers to use 112th Avenue or Thornton Parkway as alternative routes in the meantime.

Officers are also warning residents of potential power interruptions to those in the area due to a damaged Xcel power box that was hit during the crash.