3 injured in fire, explosion at Greeley apartment building

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Three people were injured in an explosion and fire at an apartment building in Greeley early Friday morning.

The explosion and fire happened just west of downtown Greeley near 13th Avenue and 9th Street around 2:15 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, there was a large fire. The entire building was evacuated.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

Three people were taken to the hospital with burn injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Unfortunately, three families, consisting of four people and one dog were displaced by the fire and were offered assistance from the Red Cross, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.