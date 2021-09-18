3 injured in Denver shootings that happened overnight

DENVER (KDVR) – Police in Denver are investigating three shootings overnight that sent three people to the hospital.
Police have not made any arrests.
The first shooting happened close to 3 a.m. near 40th and Steele. One person was transported to the hospital.
The second shooting happened around 4 a.m. Officers were called to the area of Mississippi and Tejon. One man was sent to the hospital.
Then, just before 5 a.m., the Denver Police Department reported a shooting in the 1200 block of Yosemite. A man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they will provide updates as soon as they become available.