3 people were injured after a zipline collision in Castle Rock (Credit: KDVR)

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Three people — including two children — were injured in a ziplining incident at Philip S. Miller Park in Castle Rock on Sunday.

All three were taken to a local hospital, and one adult and one child were in critical condition.

Castle Rock Fire said both the children were under the age of 10.

First responders were dispatched to the incident around 6:15 p.m.