DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Denver responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a Regional Transportation District bus Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 4900 block of Race Street.

Three people were taken to a local hospital. One passenger was later pronounced dead, the Denver Police Department said.

RTD told FOX31 that no injuries were reported by the bus operator or by customers.

Race Street was closed from 48th Ave. to 49th Ave. following the crash and reopened just after 2:30 p.m.