DENVER (KDVR) — While Starbucks and Dunkin’ fit the bill when it comes to a quick and good cup of coffee, independent coffee shops can offer cozy atmospheres, unique items and community.

USA Today scoured the U.S. and their readers found the 10 best independent coffee shops. According to readers, three Colorado spots made the list.

Coming in at No. 10 is Prodigy Coffeehouse in Denver. The coffeehouse has two locations in the Mile High City, one on Colorado Boulevard and one in Globeville.

Not only does Prodigy Coffeehouse brew a good cup of joe, USA Today noted its apprentice program, which offers young adults the chance to build a foundation of skills for sustainable lives and economic mobility.

Up next at No. 9 is FeelLove Coffee. This independent joint has a location in Utah and Loveland.

According to the coffeehouse’s website, FeelLove combines old-world European coffee with London tea rooms. USA Today readers said it’s a must-visit for craft coffees, pastries and vegan brunch options.

Coming in at No. 4 is an independent shop on the Western Slope. Bestslope Coffee Company sits in Fruita, west of Grand Junction.

The coffeehouse made it into the top five best spots in the U.S. because of its fair trade, single-origin beans roasted with care in the small mountain town.

According to Bestslope Coffee Company’s website, “All of our coffee is roasted on site, our syrups and baked goods are made right in our kitchen, and we cook up breakfast burritos daily.

If the drive to Fruita seems a bit far, don’t worry, they can ship the beans straight to your door.

10 best independent coffee shops

Big Shoulders Coffee – Chicago, Illinois Jersey Java & Tea Co. – Haddonfield, New Jersey Stauf’s Coffee Roasters – Columbus, Ohio Bestslope Coffee Company – Fruita, Colorado The Flying Joe – Perrysburg and Toledo, Ohio Hawaiian Aroma Caffe – Honolulu, Hawaii Kollective Coffee + Tea – Hot Springs, Arkansas Joshua Tree Coffee Company – Joshua Tree, California FeelLove Coffee – Utah and Colorado locations Prodigy Coffeehouse – Denver, Colorado

Colorado places in the top 10 in a few other USA Today votes, including best brewpub, hot springs and dude ranch.