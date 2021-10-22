3 hunters rescued after getting their truck stuck in mud

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says three hunters had to be rescued after their truck slid off the road and got stuck in the mud.

It happened on Oct. 19 in the remote Spring Creek area near the Colorado-Utah border.

The sheriff’s office said the stranded hunters were safely rescued and transported to town.

If you ever get stuck while driving through the mountains, Colorado 4×4 Rescue & Recovery can help.

The group is a non-profit that offers its services free of charge.

It doesn’t matter where you are in the state, the group has 200+ volunteers spread out across Colorado ready to roll at all times.