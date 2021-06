DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police said three people were transported to the hospital after a shooting on Morrison Road.

DPD tweeted about the shooting at 5:40 p.m. They said there were no arrests at that time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the 3600 block of Morrison Rd. Three people have been transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. No arrests at this time. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/QV9cyIrmpT — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 10, 2021