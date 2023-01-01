AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Three people were hospitalized after an altercation broke out in Aurora, leading to an officer discharging his weapon.

Officials with the Aurora Police Department said an initial call came into dispatch at 10:51 p.m. about a domestic violence disturbance.

Officers arrived at the home at 11:20 p.m. 20 minutes later, an altercation ensued.

APD said they were trying to take the domestic violence suspect into custody when another man stepped in. He was shot by officers while he was interfering with the arrest, according to APD.

APD has not released the relationship between the two men in the house.

After the encounter, three men, including an officer, were sent to the hospital. The Aurora Police Chief has verified that they are conscious and alert.

Now, the Arapahoe County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating, which is standard protocol. Investigators are reviewing the officers’ body camera video.

The identities of all involved have not been released.

This is a developing story, and FOX31 will provide updates as they are made public.