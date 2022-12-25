AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – First responders were called to the scene of a two-car crash on Saturday night that resulted in three injuries, one of which was described as life-threatening.

At roughly 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night, officers with the Aurora Police Department were called to the intersection of East Jewell Avenue and South Abilene Street where two vehicles were involved in a crash.

After arriving, APD revealed in a statement that it “appears that one vehicle turned in front of the other.”

The driver, believed to be responsible for the crash, was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries by medical personnel. That driver’s passenger was also transported to a hospital but is now stable.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported as well and is expected to survive.

The identities of all involved have not been released at this point.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing and FOX31 will provide updates as they are made public.