CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — While the moisture in the metro area is much appreciated, the storm that brought it was not.

South Metro Fire Rescue said crews responded to three lightning-sparked structure fires from Sunday night into Monday morning.

A large trash fire has been burning at a metal recycling plant in Denver since Monday morning but the cause of the blaze has yet to be determined. The Denver Fire Department said large amounts of metals are involved with the fire, and a hidden fire in the pile is making it difficult to put out.

SMFR warned residents to evacuate their homes and call 911 if they see smoke or flames.