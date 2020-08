3 firefighters were taken to the hospital after this brush fire near Bloomfield on Aug. 12, 2020. (Credit: KDVR)

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – Three firefighters were taken to the hospital for treatment Wednesday after fighting a brush fire near Broomfield.

The firefighters are expected to be OK, but were suffering symptoms related to extreme heat and smoke, FOX31 has learned.

According to North Metro Fire, two engines were also damaged during the fire.

