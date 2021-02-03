3 Eagle County leaders identified as victims in southwest Colorado avalanche

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Eagle County and the Town of Eagle released the names of three men who are believed dead following an avalanche in southwest Colorado earlier this week. All three were prominent members of the Eagle County community.

“While an official announcement has not yet been made by our partners in San Juan County, the families of Seth Bossung, Andy Jessen and Adam Palmer are allowing us to share their names so we can all openly acknowledge their deaths and grieve together,” the governments said in a joint statement issued Wednesday.

According to Vail Daily, Palmer and Jessen were both members of Eagle Town Council.

Bossung and Palmer were Eagle County employees; Jessen co-owned Bonfire Brewing in Eagle.

The avalanche occurred Monday in an area near Silverton locally known as “The Nose,” according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

One person was recovered with minor injuries. The remaining three victims were caught, carried and fully buried in the debris, according to the CAIC.

The CAIC released its initial accident report Tuesday night, saying “recovery efforts will continue when rescuers feel it is safe to access the site.”

The three men are being remembered for their work in local government and business, as well as by their families and friends, government officials said.

“Every single one of us in both of our organizations has learned by their examples, and we are grateful to be able to call them colleagues,” the governments said in the statement.

Those in need of support for the loss are encouraged to contact Eagle Valley Behavioral Health. Funds are available through Olivia’s Fund for those who might need financial assistance.