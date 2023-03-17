Police are investigating a hit-and-run that involved three drivers and a pedestrian on Lincoln Street.

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash with serious injuries that involved three drivers and a pedestrian.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers are investigating a hit-and-run crash at 9th and Lincoln in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

DPD said the crash involved three drivers and a pedestrian. At this time, DPD did not say who was injured but that they suffered serious injuries.

Closures are in place while police investigate. Expect delays if you are commuting downtown on Lincoln Street as it is completely shut down. Visit the traffic map for detours around the closures.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.