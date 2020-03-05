3 Doors Down headlining Greeley Stampede 2020

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Popular rock band 3 Doors Down is set to perform on June 27 at the Greeley Independence Stadium as part of the SuperStars Concert Series.

Lighting up the stage on Independence Day (July 4) is Academy of Country Music and Country Music Award winner John Pardi. Other performers for the concert series include Chris Young (June 26), Brett Young (July 2), and LOCASH with Phil Vassar (July 3).

The Greeley Stampede Faith and Family night is June 28. Grammy and Dove Award nominee and popular Christian hip-hop recording artist Lecrae is scheduled to perform.

In conjunction with Romeo Entertainment Group, the Greeley Stampede SuperStars Concert Series tickets are available at 970-356-7787, greeleystampede.org or from TicketsWest at 866-464-2626 or ticketswest.com.