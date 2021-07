COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Three fire departments were on scene of a grass fire at 56th Avenue and Dahlia Street on Sunday afternoon.

#DenverFireDepertment crews are assisting @SACFD200 & @adamscountyfire at a grass fire around 56th & Dahlia in Commerce City. Please contact @SACFD200 PIO for further information. — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) July 4, 2021

Denver Fire, Adams County Fire and South Adams County Fire responded to the call.

A large plume of smoke could be seen from a distance as crews worked the fire. Officials said the fire spread to wooden palettes but crews have extinguished the blaze.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.