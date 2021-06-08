3 Denver Police officers involved in deadly shooting of suspect firing gun in park

DENVER (KDVR) — Three Denver Police Department officers shot and killed a 31-year-old suspect in Northeast Park Hill on Friday, according to DPD.

Six separate 911 calls came into DPD about someone shooting a gun out of a gray Jeep at a park in the 3800 block of Olive Street, near the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center around 5:30 p.m. on June 4.

Officers responded within five minutes and located Colton Wagner in the Jeep on the east side of the park, according to DPD Major Crimes Division Commander Matt Clark. Wagner was reaching inside the Jeep when police began commanding him to show his hands.

Wagner stepped away from the Jeep and officers saw he had a gun in his hand. Officers repeatedly told Wagner to drop his weapon but he did not comply with the demands. Clark said Wagner put the barrel to his own head before dropping his hand down and moving toward the officers, aiming the gun at the officers.

Clark said the officers shot 14 rounds and struck Wagner after he refused to put the gun down.

The gun retrieved at the scene that Wagner possessed was a .45 caliber semi automatic handgun, Clark said. Officers collected 24 casings around the area and said it appeared two people in the park were targeted by Wagner. Clark said there is no known relation between the people aimed at and Wagner.

Wagner was transported to the hospital after officers shot him and died later that evening.

DPD continues to investigate the motive behind Wagner’s actions, but does not believe anyone else was involved in the incident.