GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Three people are dead after what authorities believe is a murder-suicide, according to Greeley Police Department.

Officers were called for a welfare check of a family in the 4900 block of 23rd Street Road before noon on Saturday. When they arrived, they found an 83-year-old male, 80-year-old female, and 61-year-old male with gunshot wounds, and they were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Greeley PD said the evidence at the incident suggests that it was a murder-suicide but the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information on this case, please contact Detective Radin at 970-350-9671.