DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating three deaths in the Gateway neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to Denver Fire, crews were sent to the 4500 block of Kittredge Street as a medical response and tried to figure out what happened. Hazmat was dispatched as well but when the scene was cleared, all Denver Fire personnel left and DPD took over the incident.

Police said they’re investigating the triple deaths and that the office of the medical examiner will provide the victims’ IDs and cause of death.

This is a breaking story and updates will be posted as they are received.