DENVER (KDVR) — Tripadvisor has confirmed what many Coloradans already knew, the Rocky Mountains make for some great skiing.

The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award looked at worldwide ski destinations with a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews. Three of those destinations are here in the Centennial State.

It’s officially fall, which means ski season is just around the corner. Some resorts have already started making snow.

Here are some of the best places to ski in the world, according to Tripadvisor, that you can plan to visit this winter.

No. 10 Durango

What was once a mining town now draws thousands of tourists to its scenic beauty and outdoor recreational activities, according to Tripadvisor.

Durango offers some of the best skiing opportunities in the world, but the town also has a lot of historical and leisurely activities.

The biggest tourist draw is a historic train ride in a vintage steam locomotive. It takes riders on the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, which hauled mined materials in the 1880s, through 47 miles of mountains, forests and abandoned mines to Silverton and back.

No. 11 Breckenridge

Also once a mining town, Breckenridge is another scenic mountain town with lots to offer, whether it be leisurely ways to unwind, festivals and events, or outdoor recreation.

Walking down Main Street is like taking a stroll through a historic montage resembling the mining town as it was when it was founded in 1859 upon discovering gold, according to Tripadvisor. Today, the street is lined with colorful buildings that are home to restaurants, stores, pubs and breweries.

Beyond Main Street, the area is surrounded by natural wonders fit for an adventure in any season, like hikes on the many local trails, water activities and world-class skiing in the winter.

No. 17 Vail

Vail has the biggest and most popular ski resort in North America, and for good reason.

This Rocky Mountain town is great for outdoor activities in any season, but it is known as a skiing destination favorite, as well as a favorite for jet-set celebrities, according to Tripadvisor.

Furthermore, Vail is known for some of its popular attractions including the Vail Scenic Gondola, BettyFord Alpine Gardens, Booth Falls Trail and the heart of the city, Vail Valley.

Most other destinations listed are in different countries and continents, but there were a few other U.S. locations that met the same standard, no. 9 Lake Tahoe, California, and no. 8 Anchorage, Alaska.

Closer to Colorado was no. 7 Park City, Utah, which is about a 500-mile drive from Denver. No. 2 on the list was Jackson, Wyoming, which is also not too far, about a 515-mile drive from Denver.