DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s high country is known for more than just its award-winning skiing and snowboarding, it also has some of the best tubing hills in the country.

Skiing and snowboarding aren’t for everyone. However, several Colorado ski areas offer snow tubing for those who want to get in on the winter action without learning a new skill.

USAToday asked their readers to rank the 10 best tubing hills in the country, and three Colorado spots made the list.

No. 10: Keystone Ski Resort

Coming in at No. 10 is Keystone Ski Resort’s tubing hill. The resort calls its Mountaintop Tubing Hill “a winter rite of passage.”

Keystone offers a multi-lane hill with a convenient lift to get you back to the top without having to drag your tube up a mountain.

Prices range depending on how many runs you choose.

No. 9: Copper Mountain

Next on the list at No. 9 is Copper Mountain’s Tubing Hill.

According to Copper’s website, this hill separates itself from the rest by offering banked turns that make it impossible to just beam down the mountain.

Copper has not announced the opening date for the 2023-2024 season, so keep an eye on the resort’s website for the latest information.

No. 4: Winter Park Resort

Making the top five, the Coca-Cola Tube Hill at Winter Park Resort was named one of the best tubing hills in the U.S.

According to the resort’s website, the tubing hill has multiple lanes with banked curves. The lanes are separated by speed, allowing guests to decide if they want to go fast or slow down the mountain.

As a bonus, a conveyor belt will give you and your tube a lift back to the top.

Until March 30, Winter Park is offering glow night tubing where guests can tube down the mountain with neon lights.

Prices range from $30-$49.

10 best tubing hills in US

Camelback Resort – Tannersville, Pennsylvania Wintergreen Resort – Wintergreen, Virginia Big Bear Snow Play – Big Bear Lake, California Coca-Cola Tube Hill at Winter Park Resort – Winter Park, Colorado Cranmore Mountain Resort – North Conway, New Hampshire King Pine Ski Area – Madison, New Hampshire Mt. Hood Skibowl – Government Camp, Oregon Butternut Ski Area and Tubing Center – Great Barrington, Massachusetts Copper Mountain – Copper Mountain, Colorado Keystone Ski Resort – Keystone, Colorado

If you are looking to spend a day in the mountains but don’t want to speed down the mountain on skis or a snowboard, try snow tubing at three of the best spots in the U.S.