3 Colorado NICU moms celebrate Mother’s Day

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Three mothers who met in the neonatal intensive care unit at Children’s Hospital Colorado are celebrating Mother’s Day as new friends.

Bailey Fiegl, Savannah DeWitt and Meg Babbitt all met in the NICU recently, when they and their new babies were experiencing some difficult days.

“The NICU journey is isolating in itself,” DeWitt said. “Thankfully not a lot of people can relate to it.”

But these mothers can. And it’s the reason they now know each other.

“When you’re in these dark, traumatic situations, you can take it one of two ways; You can sit in the misery and the terror or you can choose light and positivity,” Babbitt said. “And these girls were shining examples of positivity.”

“I remember one of the doctors being like … Bailey you need to understand that not everyone is seeing this in your lens and a lot of people in here don’t want friends,” Fiegl said.

Fiegl and her baby, Riggins, are now resting at home; so are Babbitt and her twins, Bodhi and Harper. DeWitt and little Leni hope to be home soon. Then they’ll be able to celebrate days like this with their babies, families and each other.

“Our babies are just this flashing, bright light that miracles happen,” DeWitt said.