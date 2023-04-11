DENVER (KDVR) — The winners of the 2023 World Whiskies Awards were recently announced after three rounds of taste judging.

“Firstly, I must send my sincerest gratitude to everybody who made this year’s awards possible, in particular our panel of expert judges. This was an incredibly strong year across all of the categories and there were worthy winners all across the globe. It is an honor to celebrate this among so many of the industry’s finest people and long may the industry as a whole continue to thrive for many years to come,” awards director Anita Ujszaszi shared in a release.

Some Colorado distilleries came away with accolades.

Breckenridge Distillery

One of those distilleries was Breckenridge Distillery, which was awarded with three separate awards.

“We’re honored to be recognized as having another world’s best product, and I’m so happy for our team,” said Bryan Nolt, founder and CEO of Breckenridge Distillery. “Their passion and uncompromising commitment to quality make every day at Breckenridge such a joy! I’m so pleased with our entire spirits portfolio, and our staff deserve all the props.”

Storm King Distilling Co.

Storm King Distilling Co. located in Montrose also received an award.

Best American Whiskey- Side Gig Whiskey

“It’s official, Side Gig Whiskey is the World’s Best American Whiskey (we kind of figured since you can’t make American whiskey anywhere else)!!! Side Gig joined the top 1.5% of entrants as a ‘World’s Best’ whiskey last night in London. Batch 7 is out now!” Storm King Distilling Co. shared on Facebook recently.

Talnua Distillery

Talnua Distillery, located in Arvada, also received an award.

Best American pot still– Virgin White Oak Cask

Talnua was also recently awarded Best Distillery Taproom for 2023 by Westword.

“We are so proud of our team who provide a truly excellent experience to our guests. Come enjoy our whiskey, cocktails, and hospitality for yourself! We can’t wait to have you in. Sláinte,” Talnua shared on Instagram.