DENVER (KDVR) — During the 40th annual Leadville Trail 100 Run on Saturday, three Coloradans made the podium.

At 4 a.m., 700 runners from 49 states and 30 countries started the 100-mile race across 15,000 feet of net elevation gain.

The first-place finishers were both from Boulder. For the women’s race, Jacquie Mannhard finished with a time of 21:24:55 and for the men’s race, JP Giblin clocked a time of 17:07:25. In second place for the women, Lucie Hanes from Eagle placed with a time of 23:16:51.

“There was so much enthusiasm out there on the course – the runners, the volunteers, the crew, you just get a big boost every time you go by, it was contagious, and gorgeous, and very painful,” said Mannhard in a press release. “It was just amazing out there. This is my dream come true, it just happened today!”

The event started in 1983 as an attempt to bring an economic impact to the struggling community of Leadville when the closure of the Climac Mine left most of the town unemployed, said the press release.

The first race only had 45 runners, and of those, only 15 completed the race. This year, of the 700 people who took to the course, a little less than half finished.

This year, 90 Foundation Athletes raised money for funding that goes into the Leadville community.

Individual runners made a difference as well. Leadville local Rodrigo Jimenez raised almost $15,000 and counting for the Dream Chaser.