3 Boulder restaurants permanently close

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The owners of three popular Boulder restaurants say they have to close them permanently because of new health guidelines limiting seating capacity.

The three restaurants — all within walking distance of each other — are near the Pearl Street Mall.

The Med, Brasserie Ten Ten and Via Perla are now permanently closed. More than 300 employees are out of work.

The restaurants were owned locally by Joe and Peggy Romano, who said in a written statement, “With the new economic pressures that the hospitality industry is now facing we simply cannot continue to run and operate our restaurants…today is bittersweet for us.”

The restaurants that are still open were not swamped with customers, but they are open for business.

One staple eatery is Pasta Jays, which has been in business for more than 30 years.

“People definitely still want their pasta,” said Isaac Ross of Pasta Jay’s.

Pearl Street was blocked off to traffic, which allowed for additional outdoor seating.

“It’s the food. We pride ourselves on really nice food and if we bring good food, people will want it,” said Ross.

Ross said people who recently lost their jobs can apply to work at Pasta Jay’s.

“It hurts us a little bit but we are avidly hiring over here so anybody from over there who needs a job, come on over,” said Ross.