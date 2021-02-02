3 backcountry skiers missing following large avalanche near Silverton

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) says three people are missing following a large avalanche between Silverton and Ophir.

The avalanche happened on Monday near an area locally known as “The Nose”, according to the CAIC.

One person was recovered with minor injuries. Three others were caught, carried and fully buried in the debris, according to the CAIC.

Search and rescue operations lasted into the night Monday and will continue this morning.

The CAIC said the avalanche released on a northeast-facing slope near 11,500 feet near treeline.

The backcountry avalanche danger is Considerable (Level 3) in most of Colorado’s Central and Southern Mountains.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.