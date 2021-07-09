3 arrested with illegal firearms at hotel near Coors Field

DENVER (KDVR) — Guests on two floors of the Maven Hotel at Dairy Block, just two blocks from Coors Field, were asked to take shelter Friday night while officers took three men into custody on weapons offenses.

According to the Denver Police Department, they received a report of a “suspicious occurrence” at the hotel in the 1800 block of Wazee Street.

Police did not release further information about the circumstances but said the three males were arrested for illegal possession of firearms.

A FOX31 crew arrived on the scene around 10 p.m. and noted a large police response. The sidewalk across the street from the hotel was closed off, but police removed the tape shortly after.

Police said they would not have updated information available until Monday.

ALERT: Officers were in the 1800 BLK Wazee on a report of a suspicious occurrence . The investigation led to the arrest of three males , charges are pending but they are related to illegal possession of firearms. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 10, 2021