DENVER (KDVR) — People living in parts of southern Wyoming and northern Colorado may have woken up to a small earthquake Friday morning.

The quake happened around 1:14 a.m. near Saratoga, Wyoming. This is about 40 miles north of the Colorado border and 75 miles west of Laramie, Wyoming.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.9 earthquake would be strong enough to be felt by people in the area but isn’t generally considered strong enough to cause damage.

The epicenter lies between the Medicine Bow Range and the Siera Madre Range.

The USGS’s website includes a “felt it” feature, which has 21 responses as of 9:45 a.m.