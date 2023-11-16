DENVER (KDVR) — A second teenager was arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a 15-year-old in the parking lot of an Aurora mall.

According to the Aurora Police Department, a 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday on felony counts of second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. The boy will not be identified because he is a minor.

This is the second arrest in this case.

On Oct. 10, a 16-year-old boy surrendered in the deadly shooting. He was booked on felony counts of second-degree murder and aggravated robbery, according to the Aurora Police Department. He also faces a traffic offense of failing to report an accident to police.

Teen killed in meetup at mall

On Sept. 30, 15-year-old Raphael Velin was shot and killed outside an Aurora shopping center.

Detectives said the incident was part of a pre-planned meetup between Velin and the suspects at the Southlands shopping center.

Velin attended Vista Peak Preparatory High School in Aurora.

At the time of the shooting, police said four to five males drove off in a sedan.

Investigators are still trying to identify and locate additional suspects, as well as witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.