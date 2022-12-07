AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a shootout with Aurora police officers last week, the department said Wednesday.

The teenager was arrested on Tuesday night and is facing seven charges of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and one charge of aggravated motor vehicle theft. The boy was taken into custody with the help of Denver police near 11th Avenue and North Syracuse Street, the Aurora Police Department said.

The boy’s identity and booking photo were not released since he is a minor.

APD said it is not looking for any other suspects in the incident but is asking anyone with additional information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.

The department was offering a $10,000 reward for information on the second suspect but ultimately identified and located the suspect through the investigation.

Teen boy arrested after shooting

A 16-year-old was taken into custody last Wednesday following the shootout on multiple warrants for failure to appear on counts of motor vehicle theft and weapon possession but was not arrested for the shooting until Saturday.

Police said they found him in a field near Central High School and the King Soopers parking lot where the shootout began hours after the incident. They said he was not wearing clothes that fit the night’s cold temperature and was also wearing a nonfunctioning ankle monitor.

Teens open fire on Aurora officers

The officers were in a King Soopers parking lot at Sixth Avenue and Peoria Street when the suspects opened fire on several unmarked vehicles, police said. Interim Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates described it as a “gun battle.”

Police said it was believed that there were two or more people in a stolen white Kia Optima sedan when officers in an unmarked car began to follow the vehicle around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. The officers were part of Aurora’s Direct Action Response Team, or DART, a special team deployed since July to target violent crime — something police have said is often linked to stolen vehicles.

The suspects’ vehicle was abandoned at 10th Avenue and Lima Street, where the chief said two guns were found and where at least one person fled the scene.

The seven officers involved are on paid administrative leave per APD policy.