2nd suspect arrested in attempted murder of Littleton officer

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Blanca Arrieta, 33, is facing charges for her involvement in the attempted murder of a Littleton police officer who was shot multiple times on Sept. 20.

Arrieta was taken into custody on an arrest warrant on Oct. 7 and held, pending charges of three counts of accessory to attempted first-degree murder. She was arraigned on Oct. 9 and set to a $50,000 bond, which she posted and was released with a GPS monitor.

On Oct. 13, Arrieta was formally charged with one count of accessory to the crime of attempted first-degree murder and one count of accessory to a crime involving a felony class of three, four or five.

Officer David Snook was responding to reports of a drive-by shooting call on Sept. 20, when two people believed to be involved ran from the vehicle.

Snook chased Rigoberto “Rigo” Valles Dominguez into an apartment building and was shot multiple times. Because Snook was wearing body armor, he survived.

Dominguez, 33, eluded SWAT teams and investigators in the area for several hours before an armed carjacking.

Dominguez was arrested by police in Brighton on Sept. 24 after a standoff that lasted several hours.