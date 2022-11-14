COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — While deputies were investigating a possible carjacking and shooting in Commerce City Sunday night, they received a call about another gunshot victim less than a mile away.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, while deputies and detectives were investigating a shooting in the 7500 block of Krameria Street, they received a call about a gunshot wound victim in the 7800 block of Pontiac Street.

Carjacking, shooting on Krameria Street

Deputies initially responded to a call about a shooting on Krameria Street at around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. ACSO said a man was found shot “during a possible carjacking.”

The man in that shooting was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition as of Monday. The suspect, however, is still on the run.

Another shooting less than a mile away

After investigating the shooting and carjacking on Krameria Street, deputies were called to a residence in the 7800 block of Pontiac Street at 11:50 p.m. Sunday.

According to the ACSO, when they arrived at the residence they found an adult female victim with a gunshot wound. The woman is in critical condition at a local hospital.

The adult suspect in this shooting has been taken into custody, and deputies do not believe another suspect is involved.

The 7500 block of Krameria Street and the 7800 block of Pontiac Street are only 0.9 miles away from each other.

Deputies do not believe the two shootings are related to each other.